Man held for posting contents on Facebook in Jammu

Internet suspension has hit students hard in IOK

Jammu, May 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested a 30-year-old man in Rajouri on the charge of posting ‘objectionable’ contents on Facebook.

The arrested man has been identified as Muhammad Irshad, driver, of Balli village of Kalakote, Jammu.

It is worth mentioning here that under tremendous pressure from the world, Indian authorities sometimes restore low-speed internet service in the occupied territory, but they usually discourage the internet users by implicating them in fake cases, on and off.

Meanwhile, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the slow-speed internet and suspension of the service for days together has severely hit the education of students in south Kashmir. “We are supposed to take online classes every day, but we barely have access to 2G internet,” said MuhamadAqib, from Shopian.

Aqib is pursuing post graduation from Kashmir University. “We have missed almost all classes in these two months,” he said.

In August last year, after India abrogated J&K’s special status, the educational institutes in Kashmir remained closed for nearly seven months, amid communication blocked.

“Our academic year suffered last year, and if the internet restrictions continue, we will end up losing another semester,” Aqib said.

