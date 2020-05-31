Mujahideen give slip to troops, officials confirmed

Srinagar, May 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian officials on Sunday confirmed that mujahideen had managed to escape after engaging Indian troops in a brief gunfight in Poshkreeri area of South Kashmir’s Islamabad district.

The officials said that after initial exchange of fire at around 2am, this morning, the search operation was launched by the troops to locate the mujahideen in the area. However, they said no contact was established with the mujhaideen thereafter.

Earlier, an encounter broke out between Indian troops and mujahideen after a joint team of Indian Army 3 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and police launched search operation in the area.

Officials said that as the forces’ personnel intensified search operation towards the suspected spot, the hiding mujahideen fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

Nonetheless, the mujhaideen have managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness, they said.

