Hurriyat leader’s house raid by troops in Pulwama condemned

Islamabad, June 01 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly condemned a siege and search operation of the house of APHC-AJK leader, Abdul Majeed Mir in Kareemabad, Pulwama.

During the raid his elder brother, Abdul Kabeer Mir and his two sons were physically and mentally tortured, beaten and severely injured while his brother was taken to some unknown destination for interrogation.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad, condemning these acts of state terrorism in Pulwama and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, warned that the Delhi racist regime had also orchestrated a plan to damage Sikh shrines in UK and other regions to create discord among the Muslims and Sikhs because the Sikhs and Muslims were united against the Hindutva racism and had unanimity of political and religious ideas in Asia, Europe and other continents.

The racist Hindu regime had demolished and burnt the holy places of the both communities and deprived them of their national freedom and civil liberties in India and Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Sikhs, Muslims and Dalits would continue their freedom struggle against the Hindu racist regime of RSS in India.

He warned against Doval doctrine of military and Hindu extremism and stated that it had been exposed and failed and sooner or later India’s Ladakh game would collapse and from Ladakh to Nepal Indian regime will face public uproar and down fall.

