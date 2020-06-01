IeI delegation expresses solidarity with martyrs’ families in IOK

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-e-Islami led by party President, Syed Mujtaba Javed and spokesman, Maulana Irfan Makhdoomi visited the houses of two mujahideen of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in Vanpura area of Kulgam and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The delegation also visited the site where the mujahideen were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation.

Vice Chairman of the organization, Syed Iqbal Naqshbandi, paid homage to the martyrs of Kashmir, especially Shaheed Junaid Sehrai, Shaheed Riaz Naikoo, who were recently martyred by Indian troops duirng a cordon and search operation.

He also paid tributes to two women of Shopian, Aasiya and Nilofer, who were raped and murdered by the Indian troops in May 2009.

President of the organization, Syed Mujtaba Javed addressing on the occasion, said that India was trying to weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people by shedding the blood of innocent Kashmiri youth in the territory but would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

General Secretary of the organization, Maulana Altaf Salafi, while paying tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir, reiterated that they would never forget the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and would continue the liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion.

