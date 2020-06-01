Indian troops martyr three Kashmiris in Rajouri

Massive search operation launched in Poonch villages

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district, today.

The youth were killed by the troops during a violent military operation in Nawshehra area of the district.

However, an Indian Army official while talking to media men claimed that the youth were militants who were killed during an encounter with the troops.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a massive cordon and search operations in five villages of Mendhar area of Poonch district. An Indian Army official confirmed that teams of army and police had cordoned the villages and “Searches are going on in the area.”

