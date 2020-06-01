Sikh leader sees role of Indian secret agencies in UK temple attack

Jammu, June 01 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devendra Singh Behl, has appreciated Hurriyat organizations and leaders for unanimously condemning the attack on Guru Arjun Dev Gurdwara in Derby, UK.

The Sikh leader in a statement in Jammu said, the Sikh community is pleased with the statements and values these condemnatory statements. He said that India had been making attempts, in vain, to pitching Sikhs and Muslims against each other from day one.

Devendra Singh Behl cited the massacre of 35 members of the Sikh community by the men in uniform at Chhatti Singhpura on March 20, 2000, and said that it was also an attempt to rupture the unity. “History bears testimony that India’s intelligence agencies were involved in the heinous act and the attack on the Gurdwara in Derby may also be the handiwork of Indian intelligence agencies.” He said that the Sikh community, especially the Sharmani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, was always involved in alleviating the plight of Kashmiris. “Even when the biggest flood hit the Kashmir Valley in 2014, the Sikh community took an active part in the relief work for the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Similarly, on August 5, 2019, he said, when the Indian government illegally repealed Articles 370 and 35A, Kashmiri people were attacked in India, the Sikh community became a shield for Kashmiri workers, traders and students and provided them with every facility.

“That is why India’s intelligence agencies are hell-bent upon creating hatred between Sikhs and Muslims,” he argued.

Devinder Singh Behl said that unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, lasting peace could not be established in South Asia. “Therefore, it is imperative for the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue by implementing the resolutions passed on Kashmir so as to avert the danger of nuclear war in the region,” he stressed.

