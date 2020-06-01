Why discrimination between blood of a black man and a Kashmiri?

Srinagar, June 01 (KMS): Independent political analysts as well as human rights activists who keep a close watch on oppression against minorities and champions of right to self-determination movements have noted it with surprise that the world is showing concern over murder of just one black man by a police officer in the United States, but is indifferent to the killings of thousands of innocent people at the hands of Indian state machinery in occupied Kashmir.

The analysts and rights activists in their media interviews argued that the world should, indeed, take serious note of the killing of the black man in the US; however, it should not, at the same time, make any discrimination in expressing its concern over the loss of such lives in occupied Kashmir as blood of a black man and a Kashmiri Muslim is always red in colour.

It is worth mentioning here that during the course of compilation of the report by Editor, Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Arshad Khan, it was noted that an atmosphere of terror, created by the fascist Modi government in India, runs so deep in occupied Kashmir that every right activist or political analyst, who was approached for comments, did not feel secure to express his opinion in an open manner while disclosing full identity. It was observed that almost all such people wished not to be named because of the possible wrath of the Modi government. In this regard, they cited the examples of rights champions Jaleel Andrabi, Abdul Ahad Guru and many others who were martyred by Indian troops or their stooges for being critical of Delhi’s oppressive policies in occupied Kashmir.

“Why the international community is silent on loss of Kashmiri lives,” asked a Srinagar-based political writer, analyst and columnist, Wiqi, who preferred to be identified by his nick name. “Just one incident in the US has caused outrage, what about thousands of lives by tens of thousands of Indian men in uniform in occupied Kashmir,” he further enquired.

“India is killing Kashmiri youth on daily basis as of today Indian troops have killed three youth in Rajouri while in the past 300 days, they had killed 134 innocent people,” a rights activists, who wished not be named said in Jammu. Citing a recently published report, he said 1,299 Kashmiris critically injured by Indian forces in the past 10 months.

“Indian army is carrying out genocide of Kashmiri youth,” said another political analyst, who asked to be identified as, Zaveed, adding that even Indian forces did not spare a 12-year-old handicapped boy and killed him during a cordon and search operation in the territory. “Are Kashmiris children of a lesser God,” he asked.

“Besides killings, vandalism of houses and harassment of residents is the new norm in the territory and the troops damaged 909 houses in the past 300 days,” he said referring to the recently published report.

By doing all this, India wants to subdue Kashmiri freedom struggle and change the Muslim majority status of occupied Kashmir, he further said.

Like this: Like Loading...