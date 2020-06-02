APHC-AJK expresses condolence over demise of Kashmiri jurist

I slamabad, June 02 (KMS): APHC-AJK chapter has expressed grief over the sad demise of Kashmiri jurist and former judge of Lahore High Court, Syed Sharif Hussain Bukhari in Lahore.

The APHC-AJK chapter at an online meeting in Islamabad, today, hailed the role of the former Kashmiri judge in the Kashmir’s freedom movement. The meeting was chaired by APHC-AJK General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb.

The meeting also expressed condolences with the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (UK), Raja Nijabat Hussain over the death of his mother.

Like this: Like Loading...