Delimitation body plotting to restrict IOK Muslim seats’

Srinagar, June 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the orders of delimitation commission set up by the Indian government for fixing boundaries of Assembly and Parliamentary segments in occupied Jammu and Kashmir cannot be challenged in any court, a move seen by many political analysts as an attempt by Delhi to ensure the restriction of Muslim majority seats in the occupied territory.

The law governing creation of the body makes it unambiguously clear that its every order shall have the force of the law and shall not be called in question in any court, says Delimitation Commission Act.

“Upon publication in the Gazette of India, every such order shall have the force of law and shall not be called in question in any court,” reads sub-section (2) of section 10 of Delimitation Commission Act-2002.

“The Delimitation Commission shall cause its order made under clause (d) of sub-section (3) of section 4 to be published in the Gazette, and upon such publication, the said order shall have the force of law and shall not be called in question in any court,” read Jammu and Kashmir Representation of Peoples Act-1957.

The law is no more applicable to J&K from October 31 last year after the Indian Parliament illegally approved the scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

A three-member delimitation commission headed by former Indian Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ranjana Desai has been set up to undertake delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary segments in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...