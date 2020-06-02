Imran Khan, Giuseppe Conte discuss coronavirus, IOK situation

Islamabad, June 02 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared deep concern over continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He was talking with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte, on telephone.

He denounced India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, calling it a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The Prime Minister underlined that the Indian government’s policies are posing serious threat to regional peace and security.

He also highlighted demonization of Muslims in India in the context of Covid-19, underlining that it should be rejected by the international community.

While discussing the latest coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that the developed countries could not deal with global economic recession without taking developing countries along as global challenge required a global and holistic response.

The Covid-19 pandemic and a broad range of other subjects were discussed during the conversation.

Offering deep condolences over loss of precious lives, Prime Minister Imran Khan commended Italy’s efforts to fight the pandemic and briefed about the latest situation in Pakistan and steps taken by the Government to contain the spread of the virus.

Underlining the imperative of saving lives and livelihoods, the Prime Minister highlighted the salient points of Pakistan’s strategy to deal with the twin challenges of health and socio-economic impacts.

Imran Khan also apprised about his “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries and underscored the need for a comprehensive plan of action to create fiscal space and strengthen economies.

He also appreciated Italy’s support for the initiative.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his invitation to Prime Minister Conte to visit Pakistan, once the Covid-19 situation improves.

The two leaders agreed to remain engaged on all matters of mutual interest.

Like this: Like Loading...