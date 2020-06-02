Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiris in IOK

Srinagar, June 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today, taking the toll to 15 within 24 hours.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Saimoh area of the district. The authorities suspended internet service in the area.

Yesterday, the troops martyred 13 Kashmiri youth; 10 during a violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district and three in Nawshehra area of Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement, Pir Panjal Civil Society and Pir Panjal Peace Foundation in their statements strongly condemned the killing of youth in Nowshera and Mendhar in Rajouri and Poonch districts by Indian forces. They said India would have to pay the price of the sacred blood of innocent youth, one day.

