IOK reports 2 more covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 33

Srinagar, June 02 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two more people died of coronavirus, taking the total number of the fatalities due to the infectious disease in the territory to 33.

One among the victims is an elderly woman from Khanpora area of Baramulla district who died on Monday and her COVID-19 report came out positive posthumously today. The other is a 27-year-old man from Lolab area of Kupwara, who died at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital on Monday and his report also came out positive posthumously today.

With these fatalities, the death toll due to the virus in occupied Kashmir has gone up to 33 – 29 in the Kashmir Valley and four in Jammu division.

So far, Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities – seven followed by Baramulla with six deaths, Islamabad five, Kulgam four, two each from Shopian, Budgam and Jammu while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Kupwara, Doda and Udhampur.

The total number of COVID-19 patients at present in occupied Kashmir is 2678 out of which 1,999 are in the Valley, 602 in Jammu division and 77 in Ladakh region.

