Sarwar for trial of Indian war criminals in ICJ

Lahore, June 02 (KMS): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian administration and military men who have committed war crimes against Muslims in India and Kashmir must be tried in International Court of Justice.

India is facing internal dismemberment due to oppressive policies. Flabbergasted Modi and his cronies are frustrated due to failure of their Hindutva inspired policies.

Addressing Press Conference while receiving donation of one lakh kilogram flour from Mian Zahid at Governor House here, Chaudhry Sarwar demanded international community take notice of Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir. International community must stop India from committing atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir.

