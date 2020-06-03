Agha Hasan Al-Moosvi pays homage to Imam Khomeini

Srinagar, June 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, paying rich tributes to the founder of the Islamic revolution of Iran, Imam Khomeini on his 31st death anniversary, has termed his great personality as the guiding light for the religious and political awakening of Muslim Ummah.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, who has been under house detention for the last ten months, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that by overthrowing the imperialist regime in Iran and establishing an Islamic government there, Imam Khomeini not only added another shining chapter to Islamic history but also drew the attention of the Muslim Ummah to work tirelessly for restoring the lost glory of Islam.

He said that the Islamic revolution in Iran played the crucial role in shattering America’s evil dream of Greater Israel and foiling Israel’s expansionist designs in the Middle East. He maintained that with the passage of time, the importance of Iran’s Islamic revolution that happened under the able and wise leadership of Imam Khomeini would become even more noticeable.

Praising the endeavours made by the great revolutionary leader to forge unity among Muslims, he said, it has become even more important to maintain togetherness and Islamic brotherhood in the face of ongoing global conspiracies against the Muslims and Islam. He said that the true followers of Imam Khomeini were striving to carry forward his mission of Muslim unity and Islamic renaissance.

Like this: Like Loading...