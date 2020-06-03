Indian Air Force begins construction of new runway in IOK

Srinagar, June 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has started construction of a 3-kilometer long runway adjacent to the Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the construction of the emergency landing facility comes at a time when there is military standoff along Line of Actual Control (LAC) between Indian Army and Peoples Liberation Army of China.

The work on the runway started two days ago on war footing and an official said that it would be three kilometer long and would act as emergency runway facility for fighter jets in case of any emergency.

The passes for the construction of the runway to the trucks and workers were issued by the district administration.

The runway being built on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway near Sangam in Islamabad district is nearly 3.5-km-long and currently the level of the strip is being regularized.

Reports said that the work was being done under the dark of the night after labourers were given special passes to work. KMS—10M

