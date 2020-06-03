Indian brutalities failed to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, June 03 (KMS): APHC-AJK leader and the Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, has said that the worst kind of Indian brutalities including killings and inhuman lockdown have failed to suppress the resolve of the people of occupied Kashmir to continue their freedom struggle.

Abdul Majeed Malik talking to Kashmiri youth in Gujranwala said that India had used all atrocious methods but failed to wipe out the love for freedom and Pakistan from the hearts of the people of the occupied territory.

He said that the killings, arrests, torture, destruction of houses, molestation of women and other cruel tactics by New Delhi could not subdue the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment and they were continuing their struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination with dedication. He said that India had forcibly occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiri youth by rendering their lives were giving the message that they rejected this illegal occupation of their homeland.

Abdul Majeed Malik said that India was hell bent upon changing the demographic composition of occupied Kashmir, particularly the Jammu region, and in this regard more than 1.5 lakh domiciles had been issued in the last week to the Indian citizens by the Modi government as part of this nefarious plan.

He said that Indian troops were resorting to indiscriminate firing across the Line of Control, resulting in the killing of civilians, but the UN had turned a blind eye to this naked aggression. He urged the World Body to take cognizance of New Delhi’s belligerent attitude and take steps for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

