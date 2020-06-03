Indian Supreme Court stays proceedings in Navlakha’s case

New Delhi, June 03 (KMS): The Indian Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings before the Delhi High Court in connection with bail plea of noted human rights defender and vocal supporter of Kashmir cause, Gautam Navlakha.

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also issued a notice to Navlakha on petition of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before a special court that ordered his shifting from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail to a prison in Mumbai.

In a hearing conducted via video-conferencing, the Bench asked Navlakha to respond to the NIA’s plea and posted the matter for hearing on June 15. The stay order was passed after Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, submitted that the May 27 order of the High Court for production of the records of trial court was without jurisdiction.

Gautam Navlakha is facing probe for his alleged role in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case. The NIA had recently transferred the case hurriedly to Mumbai while a matter related to his interim bail plea was pending in the Delhi High Court.

