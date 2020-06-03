Kashmiri detainees deprived of medical care: Samad Inqalabi

Srinagar, June 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, has said that the jail authorities are not providing basic facilities including medical care to him and other Kashmiri detainees, despite court order.

Abdul Samad Inqalabi in a message from jail said that his health condition was not good due to the non-provision of the medical treatment. He said that before March 23, 2020, the court had issued a written order to provide the detainees with medical facilities but it had not been implemented till date.

“The court also did not take any action on the matter. The authorities want to kill us in jail without any treatment. My will is that if I am martyred in jail, I should be buried in the martyrs’ graveyard,” he said.

Abdul Samad Inqalabi said that he was being victimized because he had been associated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and had been a member of Jamaat-e-Islami since his childhood. “Politically, Syed Ali Gilani is my mentor and Maulana Saad-ud-Din is my spiritual leader,” he added.

