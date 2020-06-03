Modi govt now hits right to education in occupied Kashmir

Students cautioned against taking admission in AJK colleges

New Delhi, June 03 (KMS): After usurping all basic rights of the people of occupied Kashmir, the Modi government has now started to deprive the Kashmiri students from a fundamental right, the right to education.

In the latest move, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has cautioned students from the occupied territory against option for higher studies in technical institutions in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

An advisory issued by AICTE said that educational institutions in AJK were not recognised by statuary authorities including the UGC (University Grants Commission), AICTE and MCI (Medical Council of India).

“Therefore students are cautioned and advised against taking admission in any College, University and technical institutions for courses in engineering and technology, architecture, town planning, pharmacy, hotel management and catering technology, applied arts, crafts and design, management, computer application and travel and tourism and, for which advisories are issued by various other regulatory bodies…,” reads the advisory.

Around 25 students from occupied Kashmir are granted admission in Pakistani medical colleges annually as six percent of the medical seats are reserved for the students from the occupied territory in AJK-based medical colleges affiliated with both AJK University and Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

In May last year, India asked the authorities in occupied Kashmir to caution the Kashmiri students against pursuing education in AJK colleges. The then secretary University Grants Commission (UGC) Rajnish Jain had also issued an advisory, asking students from occupied Kashmir to refrain from taking admission in AJK educational institutions.

