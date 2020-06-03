Mohammad Hussain Khateeb elected as APHC-AJK convener

Islamabad, June 03 (KMS): Mr Mustafa Mohammad Hussain Khateeb was unanimously elected as the interim convener of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter at a meeting of the chapter held in Islamabad, today.

The situation of occupied Kashmir was threadbare discussed in the meeting and different proposals were considered to make APHC-AJK chapter more dynamic and vibrant as per the directions of APHC Majlis-e-Shoora of the occupied territory.

The members of the chapter expressed concern over the recent extrajudicial killing of the Kashmiri youth in Poonch, Mendhar, Tral and Pulwama areas of the occupied territory. It was maintained that the Indian troops were continuously engaged in genocide of the Kashmir people. The meeting took strong note of the Indian design to change the geographical status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The participants of the meeting expressed their hope that the election of the new convener Mustafa Mohammad Hussain Khateeb will make the efforts of the APHC-AJK chapter more effective in achieving the sacred goal of the Kashmiri people.

The meeting was presided over by senior Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani and it was attended by Mustafa Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Nisar Mirza, Raja Khadim Hussain, Shameema Shawl, Abdul Majeed Mir, Javed Iqbal Butt, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Nazir Ahmad Karnai, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Shaikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Haji Muhammad Sultan, Imtiyaz Iqbal Wani and advocate Pervaiz Ahmad Shah. Views of Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood and Syed Kifayat Hussain Rizvi were taken online.

Like this: Like Loading...