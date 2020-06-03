Rehmani condemns fresh wave of Indian state terrorism in IOK

Islamabad, June 03 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has strongly condemned killing of several youth in the fresh wave of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that there was panic and tension due some unusual military and police activities and house owners and families were being terrorized and humiliated by Indian forces during cordon and search operations.

The JKPFL Chairman also expressed grave concern over the fresh delimitation procedure by the Indian rulers by overturning the recognized methodology of reviewing the Assembly and Parliamentary segments. “The people were kept unaware of these changes and citizens are barred from challenging the delimitation process before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Besides land for establishing new colonies of outsiders has been identified in Pahalgam, Pattan, Baramulla and Manasbal areas and all the bonafide citizens of Kashmir under the Permanent State Residents Certificate have been declared illegal and every Indian has been permitted to fill in new forms of domicile to become rightful occupiers of Jammu and Kashmir, which according to the new definition is a union territory,” he said.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani appealed to the original stakeholders and members of the UN and the human rights groups to convene a meeting to prevent India from changing the history, politics and geography of Jammu and Kashmir. He asked Pakistan to take necessary measures on the basis of violations by New Delhi of the UN resolutions and bilateral agreements with Islamabad. At the same time Pakistan should take steps to warn India to stop bloodshed in occupied Kashmir, he added.

