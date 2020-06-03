Renowned epidemiologist tortured, injured by Indian troops in Badgam

Srinagar, June 03, (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, renowned epidemiologist, Dr Muzaffar Ahmed, was injured after he was ruthlessly beaten by Indian paramilitary troops in Chadoora town of Badgam district.

The victim, Dr Muzaffar Ahmed, who looks the entire COVID-19 work in Badgam and is a renowned epidemiologist, said that he was walking to catch a vehicle for Badgam, when in Chadoora market, he was stopped at a barricade by the personnel of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force.

“Despite revealing my identity, the troops hit me with batons, dragged me on the road, kicked my chest and it was only after the intervention of some locals that they left me and I was rushed to District Hospital Badgam. I have suffered bone injuries,” he said.

The incident forced Chief Medical Officer, Badgam, Dr Tajamul Hussain Khan, to lodge a complaint before District Development Commissioner. “I have written to SSP Badgam as well and this won’t be tolerated anymore,” he told media.

Dr Tajamul said that these troops were overruling the directions of Police Chief who had directed them not to stop any health worker. “The unfortunate part is that we can’t go for even a strike as the situation doesn’t allow us. It was sheer barbarism on part of troops who even didn’t spare a renowned epidemiologist like Dr Muzaffar,” he said. “This hooliganism won’t be tolerated,” he added.

Dr Tajamul said the victim doctor who is a front-line COVID-19 warrior suffered severe bone injuries and was admitted at District Hospital Badgam. I condemn this barbaric attack and whole medical fraternity demands action against the involved troops, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...