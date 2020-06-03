World urged to take note of IOK situation

Srinagar, June 03 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) while paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs has urged the world community to take notice of the grim human rights situation in the territory.

The JKPL leaders, Molvi Ahmed Rathar and Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a joint statement expressed serious concern over the continued cordon and search operations and killing of youth by Indian troops in Pulwama, Kulgam, Rajouri and Poonch areas. They said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for the sacred cause of freedom and their sacrifices would never go waste. They said that India would not be able to stop the Kashmiri people from continuing their struggle to achieve their right to self-determination.

The JKPL leaders urged the UN to take cognizance of the grave human rights abuses and brutalities being committed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir and initiate measures to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people.

