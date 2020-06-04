APHC delegation condoles demise of Shakeel Butt’s brother

Srinagar, June 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an APHC delegation visited the house of illegally detained leader of Jammu and Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Shakeel Ahmed Butt, in Srinagar, today, and condoled with his family the demise of his brother, Ghulam Muhammad Butt.

The APHC delegation led by Moulvi Bashir Irfani expressed solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved family.

The delegation also included Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Khawaja Firdous, Yasmeen Raja, Muhamed Maqbool Magami, Prince Saleem and Shakeel Ahmed Butt.

Speaking on the occasion, the APHC leaders demanded immediate release of Shakeel Ahmed Butt and all other illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

