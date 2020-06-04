India not secular but Hindu state: Sehrai

Traitors warned of people’s wrath

Srinagar, June 04 (KMS): In occupi ed Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has said that India is not a secular but a Hindu state, which has no respect for human values.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a media interview in Srinagar said that the fascist regime in India neither allowed him to see the last glimpse of his martyred son, Junaid Sehrai, nor to offer his funeral prayers. He pointed out that Indian rulers considered it as boldness to disrespect the dead bodies of the martyrs, particularly of Kashmiri Muslims whereas it was nothing but sheer cowardice. The APHC leader maintained that the BJP and RSS regime had exposed the real face of India and the reality is known to everybody beyond doubt that New Delhi is not ready give regard to set standards of humanity and morality.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch areas of the territory. The residents complained that besides arresting youth and damaging properties, the troops were misbehaving with inmates during the operations. The troops chopped off dozens of apple trees in the dead of night in Srigufwara in Islamabad district. A civilian, who is a health worker by profession, was injured in firing by Indian troops in Kulgam district, today.

An APHC delegation visited the house of illegally detained leader of Jammu and Democratic Political Movement, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, in Srinagar, today, and condoled with his family the demise of his brother, Ghulam Muhammad Butt.

Political scientists, intellectuals and civil society members have opined that the Kashmiri traitors like Altaf Bukhari, Muzaffar Beig and Usman Majeed are playing with fire by furthering the Hindutva agenda of RSS and BJP in the territory. They made these remarks when the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service approached them for their opinion in the backdrop of the reports that India is going to install a new puppet set-up in occupied Kashmir. They maintained that anyone who would cooperate with communal Modi regime to further its wicked designs in occupied Kashmir would be treated as a traitor by the Kashmiri people.

The Information Secretary of APHC-AJK chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, in a statement in Islamabad said that people of Jammu and Kashmir had not offered sacrifices of their youth for perks and privileges of Indian puppets in occupied Kashmir, but for freedom from India.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum leader, Angad Singh in a statement issued in Jammu paid glorious tributes to all Sikh leaders and Sikh Sangat pilgrims who were brutally killed by Indian Army during operation “Blue Star” in Golden temple in June 1984.

An active member of Kashmir freedom movement, Israr Hussain Mir, alias Miras-ul-Islam, passed away in Rawalpindi, today. He was 56.

