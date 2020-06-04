IOK people’s sacrifices not for perks of Indian puppets: Mateen

Islamabad, June 04 (KMS): The Information Secretary of APHC-AJK chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, has said that people of Jammu and Kashmir have not offered sacrifices of their youth for perks and privileges of Indian puppets in the territory.

Shaikh Abdul Mateen in a statement issued in Islamabad made these remarks on the reports that India was going to install a new puppet set-up in occupied Kashmir. He warned the traitors that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would never compromise the sacred blood of their martyrs.

The APHC-AJK leader reiterated the resolve of the Kashmiri people to continue their fight for right to self-determination regardless of India’s conspiracies.

