IOK reports one more COVID-19 death, toll rises to 35

Srinagar, June 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, one more person tested positive of Coronavirus two days after his death, taking the total number of the fatalities due to the infectious disease in the territory to 35.

An 86-year-old man from Pattan area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district tested positive for COVID-19, five days after his death. The octogenarian, a resident of Hamray Pattan Baramulla, died on May 29 and his sample was taken at the local Community Health Centre in the area. The authorities had allowed the burial of the man as per COVID-19 protocol after his family agreed to it. His sample report tested positive at CD hospital diagnostic laboratory on Tuesday.

With this fatality, the death toll due to the virus in occupied Kashmir rose to 35 – 30 in the Kashmir Valley, 4 in Jammu region and 1 in Ladakh division.

The total number of COVID-19 patients at present in occupied Kashmir till Wednesday was 2947 out of which 2185 are in the Valley, 672 in Jammu division and 90 in Ladakh region.

