Kashmir freedom movement activist Miras-ul-Islam passes away in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi, June 04 (KMS): An active member of Kashmir freedom movement, Israr Hussain Mir, alias Miras-ul-Islam, passed away in Rawalpindi, today. He was 56.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Miras-ul-Islam was suffering from the diabetes and kidney problems. His nemaz-e-janaza will be offered after maghrib, today, at Janaza Gah, Shabaz Sharif Park, Rawal Chowk, Rawalpindi.

Miras-ul-Islam was affiliated with Jammu and Kashmir democratic Freedom Party (DFP) led by illegally detained Shabbir Ahmed Shah. He left behind his wife and two daughters.

Miras-ul-Islam belonged to Gantamulla area of Baramulla district of occupied Kashmir. Members of Kashmiri community living in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have expressed grief over his sad demise.

