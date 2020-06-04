Pakistan will respond with full might to any Indian military adventurism: DG ISPR

Islamabad, June 04 (KMS): Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has emphatically stated that Pakistan is ready and will respond with full might to any Indian military adventurism.

Talking to a private channel, he said the Indian side saw its manifestation just last year.

He warned there will be uncontrollable and unintended consequences of any military adventurism. He said let’s not play with the fire.

Major General Babar Iftikhar rejected the Indian allegations of so called launchpads and infiltration. He said Pakistan has never denied access to the UN Military observer Group and the International media on its side of the border. He said things can become clear if the Indian side also allows access to the UN military observer group.

Babar Iftikhar said situation at the line of control is very serious. The Indian LOC violations alone this year have martyred seven civilians and injured ninety others. He said the Indian quadcopters have violated Pakistani airspace several times and in recent days we shot down their flying machines.

The DG ISPR said Pakistan has always given a befitting response to the Indian fire without targeting the civilian population across the line of control.

He said India is targetting innocent women and children in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Babar Iftikhar said India plans to mount aggression against Pakistan in the next few months to divert the world attention from its failures and embarrassment on multiple fronts including the border issue with Nepal, mismanagement of coronavirus and its dwindling economic situation.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have also referred to the Indian false flag operations.

The DG ISPR said the Indian steps in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir have backfired. He said the whole world is witnessing the worst human rights violations in the occupied territory.

He said the United Nations, the US, the European Union and the human rights groups have also felt and raised questions on the tide of Islamophobia in India.

