Pro-Kashmir, Pakistan slogans raised at students demo in Banglore

Bangalore, June 04 (KMS): Pro-Kashmir freedom banners were hoisted and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised during a student protest demonstration in Bangalore, India, while the students also demanded the release of their arrested companions.

Students, maintaining social distance, gathered in Moriah Circle to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The students told the media that the protest was part of a countrywide call for the release of political prisoners like Safora Zargar, arrested in April and is lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Meanwhile, the protesters chanted slogans of “Long live Pakistan” and demanded freedom of Kashmir. Shalom and another student, Surjit, who joined the protest, said that freedom of Kashmir meant a movement to liberate Kashmiris from all forms of oppression. They are being persecuted in various ways.

Indian police charged batons at the protesters, injuring several participants. Police also misbehaved a girl chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan.

During a protest rally in Bangalore in February this year, a girl named Amolia Leona also chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” and was arrested by police and charged with sedition.

