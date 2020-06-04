Sikh leader pays tributes to victims of Blue Star operation

Srinagar, June 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum leader, Angad Singh has paid glorious tributes to all Sikh leaders and Sikh Sangat pilgrims who were killed in Indian Army’s operation “Blue Star” in Golden temple from in June 1984.

Angad Singh in a statement issued in Jammu said, “We in Kashmir remember this day as black day. Also this day is a proof of Sikh and Muslim brotherhood right from Kashmir to Punjab and all over the world.

He said, Indian army attacked Darbar Sahib and killed thousands of innocent Sikhs, including three Muslim youth who were protesting against the brazen attack and desecration of Sikhs biggest religious place Golden Temple.

JKYSF also paid highest tribute to Jasjeet Singh, who was shot dead by Indian police during a protest by Sikh community members in Jammu. It said, the Indian army stormed the Golden Temple with tanks, armoured vehicles and helicopters, killing thousands of men, women and children.

The Akal Takht was reduced to rubble in the shelling by tanks; the central shrine was hit by multiple bullets. The entrance had a large portion blasted off; archives containing hundreds of hand-written copies of the Granth Sahib issued under the signatures of the Sikh Gurus were reduced to ashes, Angad Singh deplored.

