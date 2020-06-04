Speakers raise Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Bradford, June 04 (KMS): The speakers in a video conference in Bradford have raised the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The conference was organized by the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain in collaboration with All Parties Kashmir Group, UK.

The speakers said that over 300 days of the lockdown and restrictions in occupied Kashmir had been completed. They said after the double lockdown, India considers Kashmiris as its enemy and is not providing them with essential health items in coronavirus epidemic environment.

They said that India has usurped all human rights in occupied Kashmir and the attention of the international community is urgently needed, otherwise, the situation in the region is likely to deteriorate.

Besides President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Sarwar, Pakistan High Commissioner, Nafees Zakaria, Chairperson of APPG Kashmir Group MP, Debbie Abrahams, members of the British Parliament and shadow ministers, the MNAs and senators from Pakistan, human rights leaders, Kashmiri leaders from Europe, US and UK also addressed the gathering.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain chaired the international virtual kashmir conference.

Addressing the conference, the AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan said that India was currently in the grip of extremists. He added that Modi government was carrying out terrorism in occupied Kashmir through RSS and other extremist Hindus. Apart from India, the government is also promoting Hindutva philosophy in the occupied territory, he added.

He said that the world was currently suffering from the corona epidemic and was struggling to cope with it while India was fabricating stories of atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in the territory. He said that at a time when the world was fighting the corona epidemic, India was killing innocent people especially youth in Kashmir.

Sardar Masood Khan said, after the implementation of the new domicile law in occupied Kashmir, a conspiracy is being hatched to settle extremist Hindus and RSS goons in Kashmir and forcibly evict Kashmiris from their jobs and lands.

He deplored that Hurriyat leaders were being kept in jails. He said that Kashmiri youth were being arrested and imprisoned, women’s honour was not safe and Kashmiris were being blinded by the use of pellet guns. The world must turn its attention to Kashmir and play a role in finding a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute and lasting peace in the region, he maintained.

He said, if the world does not realize the dangers in occupied Kashmir, the entire world will be engulfed in instability and uncertainty. He said India’s real game in Kashmir is its fascist agenda of changing the Muslim majority status of Kashmir into minority.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar addressing on the occasion said that India was rapidly advancing its nefarious agenda in occupied Kashmir. He said Pakistan has always supported the struggle of Kashmiris at all levels and will continue to stand by the fundamental right of Kashmiris on every front.

He said that India was currently ruled by extremists from whom not only Kashmiris but also minorities within India are not safe. The world should also take note of the ongoing terrorism by India in occupied Kashmir besides coronavirus, he added.

Other speakers addressing the conference said that Indian forces deployed in occupied Kashmir were targeting and killing Kashmiri youth and even not handing over their bodies to relatives for funerals. The Hindu extremists have tried their best to hoodwink the world and are busy pursuing their nefarious agenda in Kashmir but would never succeed, they maintained.

Urging the international community, international organizations, UN Secretary General, the speakers said that they should fulfill their responsibility to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The conference was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Pakistan High Commissioner in London Nafees Zakaria, Labour Party UK Deputy Leader MP Angela Rayner, Senator Faisal Javed, MNA Noreen Farooq Ibrahim, British MP All Parties Kashmir Parliamentary Group Chairperson MP Debbie Abrahams, Shadow Minister MP Yasmeen Qureshi, Chairman Labour Friends of Kashmir MP Andrew Gowan, Chairman Conservative Friends of Kashmir MP James Daly, MP Sarah Owen, Shadow Ministers MP Naz Shah, MP. P Tracy Brabin, MP Muhammad Yaseen, MP Rachel Hopkins, MP Tony Lloyd, MP Azad Kashmir Sehrish Qamar, former Chairperson, Friends of Kashmir European Parliament Anthea Mcintyr, former Chairman, Friends of Kashmir European Parliament, former MP Richard Corbett, former Kashmiri MEP, Shafaq Mohammad, former MEP Julie Wade, Labor Party National Executive Committee Member and Movement for Right to Self-Determination, UK Chairperson Councilor Yasmeen Dar, Hurriyat leader. Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Hurriyat leader, Abdul Hameed Lone, liberation Leader from occupied Kashmir, Sardar Narendra Singh Khalsa, Hurriyat leader Syed Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Kashmir Council EU President, Ali Raza Syed, Youth Parliament President Obaid-ur-Rehman Qureshi, Ms Aasiya Hussain, Chairperson Tehreek-e-Haq Self-Determination Midland, Councilor Sameera Khurshid, Azmi Rasool, Zeeshan Arif, Chairman, Youth Movement for Right to Self-Determination, Shaukat Dar, senior journalist, besides many leaders, important personalities and human rights activists also addressed the gathering.

The participants of conference paid tribute to the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Self-determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain for organizing the conference.

