Zakaria apprises UK shadow foreign secretary of IOK situation

London, June 04 (KMS): Pakistan High Commissioner for UK, Nafees Zakaria, held a virtual meeting with British Labour Party politician and Shadow Foreign Secretary, Lisa Nandy MP, and apprised her of the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

A press release issued by the Pakistani High Commission said that Nafees Zakaria and Lisa Nandy MP agreed that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, which must be resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The High Commissioner expressed concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the wake of India’s illegal action of repealing the special status of occupied Kashmir on August 05, 2019. He highlighted the sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir who remain under Indian siege for past over 300 days, with communication blockade and denial of access to media and human rights defenders.

Nafees Zakaria drew the MP’s attention to the documented accounts of human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, including two reports of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International’s report on mass blinding, Kunanposhpora mass rape incident of 1991, International People’s Tribunal on Kashmir’s account of unnamed, unmarked mass graves in 2009, warnings of Genocide Watch and various other harrowing accounts of repression, torture, night raids, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, as documented by international media and human rights organizations.

Ms Lisa Nandy expressed her resolve, and that of the Labour Party, in continuing to raise human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir with all concerned stakeholders.

Nafees Zakaria and Lisa Nandy also exchanged views on ways and means to further strengthen Pakistan-UK bilateral relations in diverse fields. Both agreed on strengthening linkages between the two countries through active participation of Pakistani diaspora in the UK and exploring new avenues of trade and investment.

