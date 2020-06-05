Ali Raza Syed says Kashmiris ‘can’t breathe’ for decades now

Urges world to respond with same outrage to Indian atrocities as with George Floyd’s death

Brussels, June 05 (KMS): As the world continues to express outrage at the brutal killing of African American George Floyd in the US, the Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has urged the world community – particularly the European Union – to also pay special attention to the “violently discriminated behaviour” of Indian authorities with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed addressing the launching ceremony of the KCEU’s yearly activities at the Brussels press club condemned the cold-blooded murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. He said, “Let me begin with condolences for George Floyd‘s death […] the world must notice and react in the same manner to the brutalities committed by Indian forces against oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the violently discriminated behaviour with the minorities in India.”

The KCEU Chairman said the last words of George Floyd ‘I can’t breathe’ provide a window into what Kashmiris have faced for 74 years. “It is now 305 days as they face a continued lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities after the Modi regime annulled the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and implemented restrictions on citizens’ rights in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August, 2019,” he said.

Ali Raza Syed said that seven decades of brutalities had left the people in occupied Kashmir with no choice but to raise their voice through peaceful protests. “I would like to pay homage to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who even after seven decades of repression, are still peaceful and continue their struggle in a largely nonviolent manner,” he added.

The KCEU Chairman referred to several occasions on which such brutal actions took place in occupied Kashmir. He said that recently, on 19th May, 15 houses of innocent civilians were completely destroyed by Indian troops under the garb of a military operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar. He also recounted how earlier that month, the body of a 14-year-old boy named Hazim Butt, who had developmental delays, was found near a shooting site in Handwara area of occupied Kashmir where Indian military retaliated to killing of its three soldiers a month ago. Furthermore, a 22-year-old named Peer Merajuddin was shot dead by the Indian troops for allegedly not stopping at a check point in Narabal of Budgam, he said. In another incident, he added, the Indian occupation forces tortured many people and destroyed their properties at Nasrullahpora locality in Budgam.

He said while it is highly praiseworthy that when police brutality occurred in the US, the EU high representative, Josep Borrell, issued a statement to express his shock, why does he remain silent when people in occupied Kashmir and in India are subjected to discrimination by the Indian authorities. “Why did Mr Borrell not issue a statement against Indian forces and their brutalities?” he asked.

Ali Raza Syed demanded of the EU to speak out loudly against the Indian state fascism perpetrated against the people of occupied Kashmir and against the minorities in India.

He expressed his gratitude to the chair of sub-committee of human rights of the European Parliament for sending a letter to the Indian home minister in protest over discrimination against the minorities in India and a letter by 15 MEPs to the president and vice president of European Commission urging them to raise the issue of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir with the Indian authorities. KMS—2M

