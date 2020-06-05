Another COVID-19 death in IOK, toll rises to 37

Srinagar, June 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the death toll due to coronavirus in the territory rose to 37 as a woman died of the disease at a hospital in Srinagar.

The 65-year-old woman, a resident of Batamaloo area of the Srinagar city, died at SHMS Hospital on Thursday.

“She was brought to the hospital on Thursday morning. She had many underlying ailments including pneumonia and died later,” said Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical superintendent SMHS hospital. Her samples, he said, returned positive for COVID-19 late last night.

With the latest fatality, the death toll due to coronavirus in the occupied territory has gone up to 37 – 32 in the Kashmir Valley, 4 in Jammu division and 1 in Ladakh region .

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in occupied Kashmir till late Thursday night stood at 3,232 out of which 2,407 are in the Kashmir Valley, 735 in Jammu division and 90 in Ladakh region.

Like this: Like Loading...