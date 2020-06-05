APHC-AJK stages anti-India demo in Islamabad



Islamabad, June 05 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the National Press in Islamabad, today, against the growing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

APHC-AJK chapter interim Convener, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, led the demonstration.

The Hurriyat leaders on the occasion in their speeches expressed grave concern over the recent extrajudicial killing of Kashmiri youth in Poonch, Tral, Mandhar, Pulwama and other areas of occupied Kashmir. They deplored that on one hand, India had intensified the genocide of Kashmiris under the cover of deadly coronavirus, while on the other was hell bent upon changing the demography of the occupied territory.

The Hurriyat leaders said that Kashmiris were rendering their lives for a sacred cause and their sacrifices had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level. They said that occupied Kashmir was the only region in the world where journalists were also being prevented from performing their professional duties freely and cases were also being filed against the social media users.

They said that despite the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory, the morale of Kashmiris was high and it was a misconception of India that it would suppress their freedom sentiment through repressive tactics.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb on the occasion urged the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take notice of the ongoing human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. He also appealed to the world community to put pressure on India to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

The protesters on the occasion chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and condemned Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

The demonstration was participated among others by APHC-AJK leaders Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Shamim Shawl, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Majeed Mir, Abdul Majeed Malik, Raja Khadim Hussain, Haji Muhammad Sultan, Nisar Mirza, Imtiaz Ahmed Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Ishtiaq Hameed, Mir Tahir Masood, Manzoo-ul-Haq Butt, Nazir Ahmed Karnahi, Zahid Ashraf, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Syed Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed.

