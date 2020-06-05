APHC vows to continue freedom struggle

Srinagar, June 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated its commitment that being the trustee and guardian of the Kashmiris’ freedom movement and unparalleled sacrifices, it will continue its struggle to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UN resolutions.

The APHC at an important meeting of its Majlis-e-Shoora (Consultative Body) held in Srinagar on the directions of Syed Ali Gilani reviewed the organizational matters of the forum, pro-freedom activities and the current situation in occupied Kashmir. The meeting was chaired by APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, and participated by most of the members of the Shoora in person and some online.

A statement issued in Srinagar said that this meeting was held in the absence of the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, as the authorities continue to keep him under house arrest despite his ill health and have imposed restrictions on meeting him, which have resulted in severing the direct access of Hurriyat members to him.

The meeting decided to step-up political and diplomatic activities inside and outside Jammu and Kashmir to further strengthen the efforts aimed at achieving the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and to highlight the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir. It strongly condemned the surge in Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and appealed to the UN and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian brutalities.

The APHC leaders vowed to work for the Kashmir cause by following in the footsteps of the APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani. They said the entire life of Syed Ali Gilani has been a source of inspiration for the struggling people of Kashmir and their freedom leadership. The leaders maintained that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference was based on strong foundations and its motto as well as its constitution was vibrant. As such, the leaders added, those elements were bound to fail who desired to take advantage of the bad health of Syed Ali Gilani towards serving their personal gains.

The meeting fully endorsed the decisions taken in the session of APHC-AJK chapter and confirmed the election of Muhammad Hussain Khatib as interim Convener. It assured support to the leadership of APHC-AJK for its efforts to achieve the constitutional aims, objectives and goals of the forum.

At the end of the meeting, the participants prayed for the speedy recovery of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani.

