Children worst victims of Indian state terrorism in IOK: Tawheedi

Srinagar, June 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi has said that the Kashmiri children have been the worst victims of Indian state terrorism in the territory in the last several decades.

Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi in a statement issued in Srinagar in connection with the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, observed on June 04, said that Indian forces were directly torturing innocent boys and girls to suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

He deplored that so far dozens of minors had been arrested and detained in police stations and interrogation centers on baseless charges. He said that the Indian forces, in a show of extreme cruelty, were killing innocent Kashmiri boys and girls and snatching their eyesight by using lethal weapons like pellet guns.

He deplored that innocent girls like Insha were deprived of eyesight by the oppression of the Indian forces. He added a few days ago, an innocent child was shot in Pulwama by Indian troops and his eyes were badly injured.

Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi said that the orphaned children of thousands of people, who were martyred by the Indian forces, were suffering a lot.

He appealed to the United Nations Children’s Fund and organizations working for the protection and welfare of children to pay special attention to the plight of the children who have been tortured by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

