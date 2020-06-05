IOK HCBA to challenge HC’s judgment in Mian Qayoom’s case

Srinagar, June 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has decided to challenge the High Court’s judgment of rejecting the appeal for release of the Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, from illegal detention under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mian Abdul Qayoom was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, in August, last year. Initially he was lodged in Srinagar central jail wherefrom he was shifted to Agra jail in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. He was, then, shifted to Delhi’s Tihar Jail after he suffered a heart attack in Agra jail.

The High Court had last week dismissed the petition seeking release of the HCBA President, who has been detained in false cases registered against him in 2010 for his political ideology and stance regarding the Kashmir dispute.

The HCBA in a statement issued after a meeting of its Executive Committee in Srinagar said, “The fallout of the judgment so passed shall have far reaching consequences on detention matters of individual members of the society, leaving no scope for an individual or organization to show even little bit of dissent based on ideology of a person or group of persons.” The meeting was attended by several senior advocates, inter alia to discuss the fallout of judgment passed by division bench in the detention matter of Mian Qayoom.

“The association decided to call in question the legality and validity of judgment passed in Qayoom’s case before the apex court by filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP),” the statement said.

Like this: Like Loading...