Kashmir solution through UN resolutions stressed

Srinagar, June 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader, Jehangir Ghani Butt has said that Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and should be resolved through the United Nations resolutions.

Jehangir Ghani Butt addressing a meeting in Srinagar said, the peace in the region beckons for the resolution of Kashmir. The UN and other powerful nations of world must play their part now, he added.

He said that the stance of party and Hurriyet forum has always been loud and clear that the peace and prosperity in the region was possible only once India and Pakistan resolved Kashmir dispute amicably through a purposeful dialogue. For the sake of prosperity and development in the region, it is high time for India to resolve Kashmir dispute through meaningful tripartite talks, he added.

Jehangir Ghani Butt expressed serious concern over the grim situation in the region amid COVID-19. He deplored that even in the COVID 19, innocent Kashmiris were killed.

Like this: Like Loading...