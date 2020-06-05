Ladakh stand-off: Indian army moves 60 Bofors guns to LAC

Srinagar, June 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, as the end to stand-off between India and China seems nowhere in the sight, the Indian army has moved around 60 Bofors guns to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Reports said that the Indian army had transported 60 Bofors artillery guns from Leh town to the forward positions along the LAC to counter the Chinese troops who had made advancement in an area of around 60 sq kms.

The reports further said that the Indian army wanted the issue to be resolved through negotiations but at the same time they maintained that construction activity in the areas close to LAC won’t be stopped.

Report said that Chinese sides had shown some flexibility and the Lieutenant General level meeting was taking place tomorrow at Chushul-Moldo, one of the two designated meeting points in Ladakh, to reach an agreement. The Indian delegation will be led by Leh-based 14 Corp Commander Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh.

The two neighbours are locked in a tense face-off for over four weeks in Pangong Tso Lake, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in Eastern Ladakh.

The trigger behind the face-off was Beijing’s stiff opposition to New Delhi’s move to construct a key road around the Pangong Tso Lake, besides laying another road stretch, connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

