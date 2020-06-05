Mohandas Gandhi’s statue outside Indian embassy in us vandalised

Washington, June 05 (KMS): Unknown miscreants have vandalised the statue of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US with graffiti and spray painting.

The vandalism of the statue of Gandhi happened during the week of nationwide protests against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, in the US state of Minnesota, on May 25.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the intervening night of June 2 and 3, officials said.

The Indian embassy has informed the US State Department and registered a complaint with local law enforcement agencies, which are now conducting an investigation into the incident

Several protests in the US against police brutality against African-Americans have turned violent. In some cases, the violent protests have damaged some of the most prestigious and sacred American monuments.

