Tarigami urges authorities to release political detainees in IOK



Srinagar, June 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has urged the authorities to release all Kashmiri political leaders and activists.

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that hundreds of activists, including some teenagers, who were either languishing in jails in the territory or in India must be released now.0

He said, there are many Kashmiris who have been languishing in jails for the past several years. He added that they must be given a fair chance to defend themselves in courts.

He also demanded immediate release of political prisoners, including PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti, PDP leader, Nayeem Akhtar, NC General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar and Hilal Akbar Lone.

He said that the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir must be a cause of concern for every right-thinking citizen of India. He added that there is no freedom to write and speak as there are restrictions everywhere in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...