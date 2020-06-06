AAC pays rich tributes to Molvi Mushtaq on his anniversary

Srinagar, June 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has paid rich tributes to its leader and socio-political activist, Shaheed-e-Masjid, Molvi Mushtaq Ahmed, on his 16th martyrdom anniversary.

The AAC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the commemorative function by the organisation to pay tribute him could not take place due to COVID-19 pandemic as well as the continued illegal house detention of patron of party and Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The AAC appealed to the people to pray for Shaheed-e-Masjid and all martyrs of Kashmir.

It said that late Molvi Mushtaq was an extremely kind and compassionate person, who helped the poor and needy throughout his life. He even bore the hardships of prison and interrogations in jail for his beliefs, it added.

Meanwhile, the Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in a statement in Islamabad said that implementation of the United Nations resolutions was the best way to settle the Kashmir dispute.

He said that the people of Kashmir had been facing serious human rights abuses and daily harassment due to Indian military siege and lockdown since Aug 05, 2019 when the Indian government repealed special status of the territory. He said that the Modi government’s move was aimed at snatching identity of the Kashmiris through changing the Muslim-majority status of the territory.

He also expressed concern over the continued ban on high speed internet service and introduction of new domicile laws in occupied Kashmir by India and termed it an Israeli-style action to change the demographic composition of the territory. He also condemned the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi appealed to the world community to play its role in implementing the UN resolutions on Kashmir for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

