BJP minister blames Nehru for Ladakh crisis

New Delhi, June 06 (KMS): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Indian Minister, Jitendra Singh, shifted blame of Ladakh stand-off on India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Jitendra Singh in a statement in New Delhi said that the people were still paying the price of 1962 Himalayan tragedy.

Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, who had questioned Modi government to confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India, the Minister said that the Congress leader was conveniently forgetting that problems with China were a baggage left by his great grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru.

He added that mistakes had been made by Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, and the country was still paying for it. “Whatever happened is history. The Himalayan tragedy of 1962 and we are still paying for it,” he added.

Jitendra Singh also asked the Congress to clear its stand on the abrogation of Article 370. He questioned will they make their stand clear on abrogation of Article 370 or will they make a public claim that if they come back to power which will not happen, they will restore 370.

