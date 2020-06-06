DFP condoles demise of party member Miras-ul-Islam

Srinagar, June 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Executive Council of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in its condolence meeting held in Srinagar, today, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of party member, Israr Hussain Mir alias Miras-ul-Islam.

Miras-ul-Islam passed away in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

The DFP Executive Council members, terming the death of Miras-ul-Islam a great loss to the party and liberation movement, said that the deceased was a sincere and honest man who always worked tirelessly for the betterment of his organization and the Kashmir liberation movement.

The deceased used to perform his duties as office in-charge in the party office located in Islamabad, Pakistan, and his services and contribution for the liberation movement would always be remembered.

The participants of the meeting prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

They also expressed solidarity with Acting Party Chairman, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in this time of grief over the loss of a sincere and dedicated party member.

Like this: Like Loading...