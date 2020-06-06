India exploiting COVID-19 situation to perpetrate HR abuses in IOK: Khalil Hashmi

Geneva, June 06 (KMS): Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Khalil Hashmi, has said that India is exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to perpetrate human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Khalil Hashmi addressing a virtual conference hosted by Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva said, “The COVID-19 is being used as a smokescreen by India to perpetrate human rights abuses in Kashmir at a scale the world has not seen in recent times.”

He said that occupied Kashmir had been under a 10-month lockdown since August 05, last year, when India repealed Kashmir’s special status and put it under military siege.

Khalil Hashmi emphasized that the OHCHR needs to pay special attention to the situation of human rights in the territories under illegal foreign occupation, especially in occupied Kashmir. He said physical and digital access to OHCHR continues to be denied by India, curtailing remote monitoring of the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

“The Kashmir reporting process has to a degree deterred by the occupier. Yet, since last OHCHR [2019] report, scale of and impunity for human rights abuses has reached new levels in occupied Kashmir,” he said. “This needs continued exposure. For these reasons, the Kashmir reporting process, based on human rights merits, must continue, he added.

