Indian govt not evacuating Kashmiris stuck in Pakistan

Srinagar, June 06 (KMS): Scores of Kashmiris stranded in Pakistan due to coronavirus lockdown have raised an alarm over not being evacuated by the Indian government.

In multiple emails to Srinagar-based English newspaper, The Kashmir Monitor, these people, especially students, who are stuck in Pakistan, said that they were short of money and essentials while many claimed getting depressed.

The students said that they had contacted the officials in the Indian embassy “but they are neither taking our calls nor responding to our messages”. We had been told on May 19 to fill forms to be evacuated soon but the commitment remains unfulfilled yet, they added.

The students said since they were not being allowed to cross Wagah to reach occupied Kashmir, they didn’t have a clue when or how would they be evacuated.

Like this: Like Loading...