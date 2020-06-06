IOK records 2 more COVID-19 deaths, toll climbs to 39

Srinagar, June 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two more people died due to the novel coronavirus, taking the number of the deadly virus related deaths to 39 in the territory.

The victims include a 62-year-old woman from Kharian village in Miran Sahib area of Jammu district and a 70-year-old man from Nowpura village of Shopian district.

The woman from Jammu was admitted in Government Medical College Jammu on May 24 where she breathed her last due to coronavirus, today. The Shopian man also died, today, soon after he was admitted at Srinagar’s CD Hospital. He was earlier admitted to the District Hospital Shopian for COVID-19 treatment where his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the Srinagar hospital.

With today’s fatalities, 39 people have died due to COVID-19 pandemic in occupied Kashmir – 33 in the Kashmir Valley, 5 in Jammu division and 1 in Ladakh region.

A total of 3,421 people have been tested positive for the virus so far in the occupied territory. Out of these, 2,515 are in the Valley, 809 in Jammu division and 97 in Ladakh region. The ongoing week has witnessed a sharp surge in cases in which over 1,000 infections were reported in the territory.

