Jammu employees protest ‘Darbar’ shifting to Srinagar

Jammu, June 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu-based employees held a protest at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu against their shifting to Srinagar as part of the bi-annual ‘Durbar Move’ amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the bi-annual Darbar move, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir functions for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu.

The employees were demanding that they should continued to be posted at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu on “as is where is basis” as they fear for their life in the Valley where many districts have been declared ‘red zones’.

The Darbar move offices were partially opened in Srinagar on May 4. The administration has ordered their full reopening from June 15.

An order in this regard says, “All the officers and staff, at all levels, shall attend office on a regular basis on all working days with effect from June 6”. So far, offices in the territory had been working at 30% staff strength in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

